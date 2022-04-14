Two Bikers Killed In Road Accident In Assam's Barpeta

Amidst Goru Bihu festivities in the state, two bikers were killed after colliding with a parked truck in Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ansuma Ramchiary and Moha Bora, both hailing from Besimari area in Sorbhog.

As per reports, the duo was riding in high speed and collided with a parked truck along the roadside for the labourers.

The truck fled from the spot soon after.

Meanwhile, locals notified the police about the accident and claimed that the bikers were rash driving.

Also Read: Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized In Meghalaya