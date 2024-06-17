Assam: Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 4 Crore in Sivasagar

In a significant crackdown, Amguri police have seized drugs worth approximately Rs 4 crore concealed in a secret compartment of a truck at Barbam Grant in ward no. 7 of Amguri town under Sivasagar district on Sunday night.
The operation, based on intelligence inputs, led to the arrest of two smugglers identified as Sushil Bhumij and Khemraj Rizal and seizure of the truck bearing registration NL06A5844.
The drugs, believed to have been transported from Manipur to Nagaland and then to Jorhat for further distribution, were discovered hidden in a clandestine chamber within 401 soap boxes. Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Medhi of Sivasagar district personally oversaw the operation at the scene.
This bust comes shortly after a tragic incident where a local resident died from drug consumption, prompting heightened vigilance from Amguri police. Following strategic planning and surveillance, the police successfully intercepted the drug shipment, including the vehicle used for transport.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing as the police continue their efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in the region.