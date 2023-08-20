Assam: Police Seize Fake Gold In Gohpur; Two Arrested

In an operation that took place during the wee hours of Sunday, the Gohpur Police intercepted a Santro vehicle transporting counterfeit gold bars.
The seized fake gold, weighing 1.55 kg, was concealed in the vehicle.
Two individuals involved in the fake gold trade, hailing from Punjab, were arrested by the police.
The investigation revealed their plan to divert the gold from Lakhimpur to Punjab.
This operation showcases the police's vigilance in thwarting illicit activities and preserving the integrity of trade transactions.
Earlier on August 11, the Lakhimpur police conducted a successful raid against counterfeit gold and fake currency operations, leading to the apprehension of a fake gold trader in Assam’s Bongalmora.
The operation also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals from Bihar who were attempting to sell fake gold.
The suspects, identified as Khazal Uddin and Aizul Islam, were taken into custody by the Bihpuria and Banderdewa police.
According to sources, the authorities seized a counterfeit gold boat, Rs 77,000 in cash, two motorcycles, and three mobile phones. This significant crackdown highlights the ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent activities in the region.