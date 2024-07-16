Assam Police Seize Firearms in Nagaon; Three Men Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police seized firearms and arrested three men in Nagaon's Bhakatgaon on Tuesday.
The arrested individuals, identified as Abu Shahid, Siddiq Ali, and Mukut, were found in possession of a 7.65 mm pistol and four live bullets.
The operation carried out with precision, highlights the ongoing efforts to curb illegal firearms and maintain law and order in the region.
Police officials are continuing their investigation to uncover the origins of the seized firearms and any potential connections to larger criminal networks.