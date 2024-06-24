Assam

Three Held With Firearm Along Assam-Bengal Border

The arrests were made based on specific information received by the police in this regard. The arrested individuals have been identified as Lashkar Ali, Bibek Ravidas, and Amir Ali.
Pratidin Time

Dhubri police on Sunday night apprehended three individuals found in possession of a country-made firearm.

Sources informed that the trio hails from both Assam and West Bengal. They were nabbed along the Assam-West Bengal border at Joraimore area in during the operation on Sunday night.

Further investigation is on to unearth further linkages.

