Youth Detained By Locals With Heroin Container In Assam's Lanka

Local residents of Assam's Lanka on Tuesday apprehended a notorious narcotics peddler and handed him over to the authorities, reports emerged.
As per the reports, the incident took place near Lanka Junior Secondary School and Ex-Servicemen School in Lanka town in the Hojai district of Assam.
The detained youth was identified as one Sabbir Ahmed, a resident of Karbi Anglong's Diphu. The locals mentioned that he was with another youth at the time, however, the latter managed to flee from the spot.
Meanwhile, the residents of the region seized a container filled with narcotics suspected to be heroin.
Later on, the accused, along with the seized drugs container to Lanka Police. An investigation has been initiated and the container and its contents have been sent for testing, informed officials.