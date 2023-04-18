Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 3 Cr in Karbi Anglong, 2 Held

In yet another drug haul, the Assam Police seized heroin worth Rs 3 crores and apprehended two persons in Karbi Anglong district.

The heroin was seized in a joint operation conducted by the police and CRPF on Tuesday. As per sources, the local police and CRPF had launched a search operation in Khakrajan area based on specific information.

Approximately 687.26 grams of heroin were seized after the operations.

A police officer said, “A vehicle coming from Dimpaur was intercepted at around 9 am. On thorough search, heroin packed in 54 soap cases was found hidden in a secret chamber of the dashboard of the vehicle.”

The heroin, weighing 687.26 gms, is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore, he added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Bashir Bhuyan (30) and Safikul Islam (21). The arrested persons are the driver and helper of the vehicle, both hailing from the Barpeta district.

Last month, a massive stash of heroin worth around Rs 25 crores stored in soap boxes was seized in Assam’s Bokajan. Along with the drugs, officials also arrested one person on charges of smuggling.

As per reports, Bokajan Police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong intercepted a vehicle at a Naka checking at Khatkhati based on specific inputs of possible drug trade.

While searching the vehicle, a Mahindra Bolero, police came across the heroin concealed in hidden compartments of the car.

According to officials, the seized heroin weighed around five kilograms. Officials estimated the massive seizure to be worth around Rs 25 crores in the illicit drug markets.