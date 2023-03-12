Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 25 Cr Held In Bokajan

A massive stash of heroin worth around Rs 25 crores stored in soap boxes was held in Assam’s Bokajan, officials informed on Sunday. Along with the drugs, officials also arrested one person on charges of smuggling.

As per reports, Bokajan Police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong intercepted a vehicle at a naka checking at Khatkhati based on specific inputs of a possible drug trade.

While searching the vehicle, a Mahindra Bolero, police came across the heroin concealed in hidden compartments of the car.

According to officials, the seized heroin weighed around five kilograms. Officials estimated the massive seizure to be worth around Rs 25 crores in the illicit drug markets.

Officials said that the heroin consignment was being carried in a total of 390 soap boxes, all of which have now been seized. The heroin was being smuggled from Nagaland’s Dimapur into Assam when it was caught at Khatkhati.

Moreover, police arrested one person in connection with the matter. He was identified as Fijul Ahmed, a resident of Assam’s Hojai.

In addition, the vehicle that was also taken into custody by the police, had registration numbers AS 09 J 4746.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the state police force for the major success.

CM Sarma tweeted, “#AssamAgainstDrugs Huge catch by @assampolice!@karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati and seized 390 soap cases containing 5.1 kg Heroin hidden inside its secret chamber. Also apprehended one accused. Excellent work team. Keep it up @DGPAssamPolice.”