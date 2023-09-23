Assam: Police Seize Illegally Transported Urea Fertilizer in Barpathar

In a recent police raid conducted at Barpathar in Assam's Golaghat, authorities successfully seized 300 bags of urea fertilizer that were being transported illegally.
The urea was concealed under a sack of flour within a truck bearing the registration number AS-03-BC-8888.
Two individuals, identified as Rakib Ali and Ranjan Bhuiyan, have been arrested in connection with this incident.
Legal actions are being taken against the accused as authorities continue to crack down on illegal transportation and trade of fertilizers in the region.