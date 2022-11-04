Assam Police Seizes 340 Bags Of Urea Fertilizer In Hailakandi

A huge quantity of urea fertilizer was seized by police in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday night.

Acting on specific information, local police intercepted a truck bearing registration number ‘AS 25B 2671’ and seized 340 bags of urea concealed under stacks of hay.

Police said that the urea consignment was being transported from Salsapora in Hailakandi to Mizoram.

The estimated cost of the seized urea is said to be worth lakhs.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as Sami Uddin Laskar, has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.