Assam Police Seize Narcotics in Karbi Anglong; Two Arrested

In a successful police operation, a significant amount of narcotics was seized from two drug traffickers in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The operation was conducted on National Highway 29 in Tarabasa, where the police intercepted a Maruti Alto vehicle and found it carrying large quantity of intoxicating tablets.

According to sources, Sarabong Tiso and Jonsing Kro were arrested in connection with drug trafficking.

Both of them were driving the vehicle when the police stopped them and found the illegal substances.

Both Sarabong Tiso and Jonsing Kro have been taken into custody for further investigation. The seized narcotics included several types of intoxicating tablets, which are believed to have been smuggled into the region from other parts of the country. The police suspect that the drugs were intended for sale in the local market, which could have had a devastating impact on the community.

Earlier on April 3, in a joint operation the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) of Manipur police and troopers of Assam Rifles seized a massive consignment of illicit brown sugar and arrested two persons in connection to it.

According to reports, the estimated cost of the seized brown sugar is Rs 12 crores in the international market.

On March 26, contraband drugs worth Rs 30 crores were seized and three smugglers were arrested in connection to the seizure in Assam’s Karimganj district.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the Karimganj Police led by SP Partha Protim Das launched massive search operations.

Around 2.90 kgs of heroine and 80 Yaba tablets were seized from the possession of three drug peddlers during the operations.

According to police reports, the huge quantity of drugs was transported from Mizoram in a truck bearing registration number TR 02 D1691. The drugs were recovered in 220 soap boxes hidden in the truck’s oil tanker.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Uwadullah, Safiq Miya and Ramnath Goyala.