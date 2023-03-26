Contraband Drugs Worth Rs 30 Cr Seized in Assam’s Karimganj

Contraband drugs worth Rs 30 crores were seized and three smugglers have been arrested in connection to the seizure in Assam’s Karimganj district.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the Karimganj Police led by SP Partha Protim Das launched massive search operations on Sunday night.

Around 2.90 kgs of heroine and 80 Yaba tablets were seized from the possession of three drug peddlers during the operations.

According to police reports, the huge quantity of drugs was transported from Mizoram in a truck bearing registration number TR 02 D1691. The drugs were recovered in 220 soap boxes hidden in the truck’s oil tanker.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Uwadullah, Safiq Miya and Ramnath Goyala.

A detailed investigation has been launched by the police into the case.

In another seizure in Karimganj, contraband drugs worth Rs 20 crores were seized and two peddlers were arrested in December last year.

As per specific inputs, the Karimganj Police conducted a search operation and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AR-01D-5996 at the Bazaricherra area. Upon interception, 3 to 4 secret chambers were found in the vehicle and 131 soap cases containing 2.01 kg of heroin and 50,000 Yaba tablets were recovered. Two drug smugglers identified as Kabir Ahmed and Gopendra Das were arrested.