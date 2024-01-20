Assam: Police Seize Suspected Heroin in Jorabat Raid, Nab Peddler

A substantial quantity of suspected heroin was seized during a raid at Jorabat in Assam on Saturday and one person was apprehended in connection with the matter, police informed.
According to officials, based on specific inputs, the trap was laid at 10 Mile, Jorabat which comes under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station when a two-wheeler was intercepted and searched.
The White Honda Activa bearing registration numbers AS 01 BK 9968 was intercepted by the police along with the rider cum habitual drugs peddler, as described by the police.
During a thorough search, as many as 22 vials containing 29 grams of suspected heroin, cash amounting to Rs 800 and a Nokia keypad mobile phone were found in his possession and were seized, said that police, adding that they also took his scooty.
The accused peddler has been identified as Aminul Islam, aged 27 years and residing at Nijorapar, Sixmile. However, he is originally from Champupara-pathar village under Chayygaon police station in the Kamrup (rural) district of Assam.