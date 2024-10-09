Assam Police Seized 80,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 8 Crore in Karimganj Bust

Assam Police have seized 80,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 8 crore in Assam’s Karimganj in the evening of October 8.
According to a senior police official, “based on credible intelligence, a vehicle was intercepted at Churaibari checkpoint in the district along the Assam-Tripura border.
"On thorough search, the police team recovered 8 packets of Yaba tablets (total: 80,000 tablets) from the hood of the vehicle. The police team apprehended two persons," the official said.
The apprehended accused were identified as Tinku Malakar and Sujit Deb from Tripura.
The police officer also added to the statement that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated around Rs 8 crore.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X: "Based on credible intelligence, @karimganjpolice successfully executed an anti-narcotics operation, intercepting a truck and seizing 80,000 YABA tablets. Two individuals have also been apprehended in connection with this case. Good job by @assampolice."
According to the police, further investigation is underway.