Twitter Down: Users in India Report Log-In Issues

After WhatsApp and Instagram, many Twitter users in India reported that they were unable to log in to their accounts on Friday morning.

The users complained that a popup that reads ‘Something went wrong, but don’t worry-try again’ appeared when the feed page first loads.

According to reports, the outage started around 3 am till 7 am.

Last week, Elon Musk took control over the micro blogging platform and fired it top executives.

He has also started mass layoffs today. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin.

Employees will receive an email by 9AM PST on November 4 confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo, which also states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily."