Assam Police Seize 92 Kgs of Ganja in Bajali

In a joint operation, the Assam Police on Saturday arrested one person and seized 92.550 kgs of ganja from his possession in Bajali District.
The joint operation was carried out by Bajali and Nalbari Police.
Police after getting a tip from sources conducted a search operation in a shop.
The accused, identified as Koilash Das, was apprehended in Mahtali Gaon in Bajali.
In regard to the seizure, Assam Police tweeted, “Bajali & Nalbari police conducted joint operation at Mahtali Gaon in Bajali District. During search operation in the shop of Shri Koilash Das,the police team seized 92.550 kgs Ganja from his possession and arrested accordingly."
Earlier, in the month of July, the Police seized massive consignments of illegal ganja during two different operations in and around Guwahati.
On July 31, a huge quantity of ganja was seized from a hotel located in city’s Paltanbazar area. Five persons were arrested in connection to the seizure, including a woman. According to police, a raid was conducted based on secret information at Sumiya Hotel, during which, ganja weighing 36 kg was seized from two different rooms.