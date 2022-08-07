Assam Police Seize 92 Kgs of Ganja in Bajali

In a joint operation, the Assam Police on Saturday arrested one person and seized 92.550 kgs of ganja from his possession in Bajali District.

The joint operation was carried out by Bajali and Nalbari Police.

Police after getting a tip from sources conducted a search operation in a shop.

The accused, identified as Koilash Das, was apprehended in Mahtali Gaon in Bajali.

In regard to the seizure, Assam Police tweeted, “Bajali & Nalbari police conducted joint operation at Mahtali Gaon in Bajali District. During search operation in the shop of Shri Koilash Das,the police team seized 92.550 kgs Ganja from his possession and arrested accordingly."