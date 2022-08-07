BSF Jawan from Assam Dead in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan hailing from Assam has reportedly died in Jammu and Kashmir.

The jawan has been identified as Nitul Hazarika. He was a resident of Nosungi village of Jorhat’s Titabor. He was found dead at a camp in Anantnag district.

Nitul was deployed as a jawan in the F Company of the 108th Battalion of the BSF.

Earlier, BSF authorities of informed the family members of Nitul that he had shot himself by his service rifle. However, Nitul’s family members denied all charges and alleged that there is conspiracy behind his death.

The family members have appealed department officials to launch a detailed investigation into the death of the jawan.

Notably, Nitul Hazarika had joined the BSF in 2004. He was the mess commander of the battalion and was deputed in the security management of the Amarnath Yatra.