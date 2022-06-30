Assam Police Seizes Contraband From "On Govt Duty" Vehicle, Driver Held

One person was arrested in Karupetia under Assam’s Darrang district with a huge consignment of contraband drugs.

According to reports, the police intercepted a sedan vehicle based on specific information near the bus depot in Kharupetia.

On suspicion, police checked the vehicle and found a consignment of 21 cough syrup bottles and 16 stripes of tablets suspected to be contraband drugs.

The person who was driving the car has been identified as Abdul Rafiq.

Rafiq also couldn’t produce any valid documents to prove that the items were legal.

Further, it is also learned that the vehicle he was driving had “on govt duty” marked on its number plate.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain if the vehicle is associated with any government official, police said.