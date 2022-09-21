Batadrava PS Arson Case: Another Accused held in Morigaon

Another main accused was arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district on Wednesday in connection to Batadrava Police Station arson incident.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Safikul Islam, was jointly held in custody by Morigaon and Nagaon Police when he was working at brick kiln called Akash Ali in Moirabari.

Safikul is a resident of Haidubi Reserve Basti in Batadrava.

In May, the mastermind of the Batadrava arson, Ashiqul Islam was arrested however, died in a car accident at Raidongia in Nagaon district a day after he was held.

Islam was trying to escape from the vehicle jumped out of it. He was then hit by the escort vehicle of the police that was coming from behind.