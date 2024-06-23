Assam Police Set to Host 9th Judo Cluster Event in Guwahati

Assam Police announces the commencement of the prestigious 9th All India Police Sports - Judo Cluster 2024 in Guwahati. Under the patronage of the All India Police Sports Board, this highly anticipated tournament will take place from June 24th to June 30th, showcasing top-tier martial arts disciplines.
Forty teams representing State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from across India will gather to compete in five major martial arts categories: wushu, taekwondo, judo, karate, and pencak silat.
The opening ceremony will inaugurate the event at 4:30 PM on June 24th at the Karmabeer Nabin Ch. Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai. Shri G.P. Singh IPS, Director General of Police, Assam, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.
Key venues for the competitions include:
Karmabeer Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai: Taekwondo, Wushu, and Karate.
Bhogeswari Phukanoni Indoor Stadium, Dispur: Judo and Pencak Silat.
During the opening ceremony, the event's iconic mascot, Luit, will be unveiled, symbolizing the spirit and unity of the tournament.
With over 1500 participants from across the nation, the Judo Cluster promises a week of intense competition and exceptional sportsmanship, highlighting the dedication and skills of India's police forces in martial arts.