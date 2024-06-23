Police Shoot Notorious Robber in Assam's Boko; Admitted to GMCH with Gunshot Wounds

A dramatic incident unfolded late at night in Lampara, Boko, under Kamrup district, as Assam police opened fire on a notorious robber, Kenaram Basumatary (36), alias Moto. The shooting occurred when Basumatary attempted to escape police custody, resulting in a gunshot wound to his leg. He was promptly admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
Kenaram Basumatary, known for his involvement in various criminal activities across Assam and Meghalaya, was part of a circle of ATM thieves apprehended by Kamrup police on Friday night. The police had initiated an investigation into Basumatary's activities when the incident occurred.
According to Superintendent Abhijit Sarma of GMCH, the incident was reported early morning on June 23, 2024, at 4 am. Basumatary initially received treatment at Boko Public Health Centre before being transferred to GMCH's Casualty Department at 6:39 am. Medical examination revealed two entry wounds on the lateral aspect of his right lower limb, with one below the knee and another situated slightly above it. An exit wound was observed on the medial aspect of his right knee joint. X-rays confirmed a fracture in the lower third of his right femur, along with multiple pellets.
Dr. Parag Gogoi, overseeing Basumatary's treatment in the Orthopaedics unit at GMCH, has initiated antibiotic and analgesic therapies, while a Thomus splint has been applied to stabilize the leg.