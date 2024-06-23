Police Shoot Notorious Robber in Assam's Boko; Admitted to GMCH with Gunshot Wounds

According to Superintendent Abhijit Sarma of GMCH, the incident was reported early morning on June 23, 2024, at 4 am. Basumatary initially received treatment at Boko Public Health Centre before being transferred to GMCH's Casualty Department at 6:39 am. Medical examination revealed two entry wounds on the lateral aspect of his right lower limb, with one below the knee and another situated slightly above it. An exit wound was observed on the medial aspect of his right knee joint. X-rays confirmed a fracture in the lower third of his right femur, along with multiple pellets.