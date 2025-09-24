Subscribe

Assam Police Share Images of Individuals Involved in Zubeen Garg's Funeral Disturbance

The Assam Police has released a public notice along with photographs of individuals accused of creating disturbances during the final rites of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

PratidinTime News Desk
Assam Police Issues Public Notice

The police, in their statement, condemned the misconduct, termed it an “unfortunate and disrespectful act” that hurt the sentiments of people across the state and disrupted the sanctity of the mourning ceremony.

Authorities have urged citizens to help identify the persons whose images have been circulated. Members of the public with any information are requested to contact the police through the helpline number 6026900552.

The notice further appealed to the people of Assam to maintain peace and dignity during this period of collective grief and to cooperate in ensuring that such sensitive occasions are not disrespected in the future.

