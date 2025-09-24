"I Didn’t Realize I Had A God Beside Me," Says Garima Garg Amid Tributes to Zubeen

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, spoke exclusively about ongoing developments following the legend’s untimely demise.

Speaking about the overwhelming public response, Garima Garg shared her emotions, and said, "I didn’t even realize I had a god beside me in the form of my husband. Perhaps we had mistaken who he truly was. I am deeply grateful to people from all walks of life, across the globe. I am truly shocked that so many have come to honor him. Whatever Zubeen achieved as an artist, I feel the people have returned to him in the same measure. Nothing exists beyond the people, and they are here even now, all because of Zubeen."

Commenting on the government’s stance regarding Northeast Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, she said, “I have no idea what decision the government has taken. I haven’t seen anything about it. I also had no communication with manager Siddharth Sharma. I don’t know where he is, and I don’t wish to comment on those matters now.” On the larger issue, she remarked, “I have faith in the law.”

Reflecting on Zubeen Garg’s unfinished projects, she said, “‘Roi Roi Binale’ was a film in which Zubeen had many hopes. All the dubbing work has been completed, only Zubeen’s part remained. He wanted to release the film anyhow by October 31."

On preserving Zubeen Garg’s legacy, Garima revealed, “All of Zubeen Garg’s assets will be preserved. He kept the ring he wore until his last moment with him. I have decided to keep that ring with me.”

Regarding the traditional rituals following his passing, she said, “From today, the pind daan (ritual offerings to ancestors) has begun. We will observe it for 11 days, and on the 13th day, we will perform the rituals in Jorhat.”

ALSO READ: Manas Robin Claims Explosive Evidence in Zubeen Garg's Death