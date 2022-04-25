Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Projects of Paradip Port

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed projects of the Paradip Port in Odisha and gave directions for increasing its capacity to 500 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum (MMTPA) by 2030.

Sonowal reviewed various infrastructure projects, PPA Projects, functioning of the Port, ease of business initiative, green initiative, and business development activity of the Port.

Meanwhile, he also had interactions with stakeholders of the Port and heard their issues and feedback.

The minister inaugurated a container scanner worth Rs 29.68 crore that can scan up to 25 trucks per hour in scan mode. The container scanner complies with international security screening standards and reduces the need for manual inspection of containers providing high performance imaging capability with organic or inorganic material and celebration.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for the second exit-cum-road flyover (Gati-Shakti Project) as part of additional port connectivity from the National Highway at Paradip Port. This road-cum-flyover will serve as an alternative entry and exit option to and from the Port, facilitating in safe and congestion-free movement of vehicles.

The Minister also inaugurated the Biju Convention Centre and held a meeting with stakeholders. He also reviewed progress with officials of IDCO, IOCL, on Paradip Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR).

