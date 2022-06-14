Assam Police SI Result 2022 Declared, Check Here

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board has declared the Assam Police SI Result 2022 online on June 13, 2022. Candidates who gave the written exam for Assam Police bharti, can now check their results online.

Candidates must visit the official website - slprbassam.gov.in. The steps and link to check have been shared below.

Assam Police SI Result 2022 has been declared for the sarkari naukri written exam held on April 24, 2022. All those who have secured merit in this round will now be shortlisted for the next round of recruitment - the PST/PET. The admit cards for this round will be releasing tomorrow, on June 15, 2022.

Candidates can now refer to the step-by-step process given below on how to check results. Even the direct link has been shared here.

Assam Police SI Result 2022: How to check

1. Candidates must visit the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam - slprb.assam.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the Assam Police SI Recruitment written exam result link given there. (Direct link below)

3. A new page would open with the PDF file with the names of shortlisted candidates.

4. Your Assam Police SI Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download and print a copy of it for future references.

Assam Police SI Result 2022 - List of candidates for PET/PST

Candidates are informed that alongside the Assam Police SI Result 2022, the dates for PET/PST have also been released. The latter would be held from June 20 to 25, 2022 for everyone. Please refer to your admit cards for details on venue, timings and so on.