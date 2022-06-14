PM Narendra Modi Instructs to Recruit 10 Lakh People in 1.5 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the government departments to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years in a mission mode.

The departments have been directed to undertake the recruitment in organizations after the review of the status of the human resources in all government departments and ministries.

Informing about the directions from PM Modi the PMO office took to Twitter and wrote, "PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years."

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the country`s first-ever underground `Gallery of Revolutionaries`, a museum dedicated to the luminaries of the Indian Independence Movement, here at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan today, June 14. The gallery, themed `Revolution Saga` has come up in the subterranean network of 13 pre-World War-I (First WW) British era bunkers, and was discovered in the sprawling Raj Bhavan campus in August 2016 during the tenure of the then Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, said an IANS report.