Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards: GMCH Supdt Among Honorees in Child Protection

The 2nd edition of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards took place at the Assam Police Institute on the evening of July 21, 2024. The ceremony, aimed at recognizing exceptional work in child-related cases, saw Assam DGP GP Singh presenting awards to 26 police officers from across the state, ranging from Deputy Inspectors General of Police to Sub-Inspectors.
In addition to the police officers, the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital, the Nodal Officer for the SC/ST (PoA) Act, and the Special Public Prosecutor of the Kamrup Metro Special POCSO Court were awarded special recognition for their significant contributions to furthering children's rights.
The Assam Police instituted the Annual Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards to acknowledge and promote outstanding achievements in child protection. The selection process for these awards is rigorous, with an independent jury of reputed individuals evaluating nominees based on their accomplishments in child-related cases. This year's jury included Dr. Samudragupta Kashyap, Major General (Retd.) Bhaskar Kalita, Aditi Chowdhury, and Dr. Padma Sharma.
The Sishu Mitra Champion Awards are part of the broader Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, one of India's largest child-friendly policing initiatives. This program is spearheaded by the Assam Police in collaboration with UNICEF and UTSAH Child Rights Org. Sh. Harmeet Singh, IPS, Special DGP (HQ), is the Founder-Convenor of the Sishu Mitra Programme.
Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, along with senior police officers, state government officials, family members of the awardees, and the jury members, attended the prestigious function.