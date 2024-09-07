Assam Police Takes Action Against Cops Involved in Unregulated Deposits Scam

In a major move against unregulated deposit schemes, Lance Naik Saroj Deka of CID Assam has been dismissed from service. Assam DGP GP Singh announced the dismissal, citing Deka’s active involvement in the schemes.
The action was taken under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10(ii) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.
The DGP shared the development on X, stating, "Lance Naik Saroj Deka of @AssamCid, who has been found to be actively involved in unregulated deposit schemes, has been dismissed from service today under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10(ii) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964."
Additionally, Inspector Jitumoni Deka, Officer-in-Charge of Golaghat Police Station, has been suspended with immediate effect. The suspension follows allegations of his unwarranted association with individuals involved in the schemes, pending the completion of a Departmental Proceeding.
“The Assam Police have taken robust action against unregulated deposit schemes across 14 districts, resulting in the registration of 28 cases and the arrest of 59 individuals,” quoted GP Singh.
“To further tighten the net, 22 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) have been issued for those who have evaded investigation despite receiving notices. The cases have been filed under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, alongside relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita,” he added.
In an effort to ensure thorough investigation, DGP GP Singh announced the formation of 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs). These teams will report to a Supervision and Monitoring Group at Assam CID headquarters, under the oversight of ADGP and IGP CID, to coordinate and streamline the probe.