Assam Police Thwart Massive Rice Heist in Bajali, One Held

The Patacharkuchi Police in Assam's Bajali district foiled a major rice theft operation in the early hours of Friday. Acting on routine night patrolling, a police team caught a group red-handed while they were loading stolen rice onto a Bolero pickup truck in front of a rice mill in Sariha Chakla.

The incident occurred around 3 AM when the patrolling unit noticed suspicious activity outside the rice mill owned by Deepak Sharma. As the police team approached the vehicle, the gang involved in the theft attempted to flee. In a swift chase, the police managed to apprehend one individual, while others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The operation was led by Monalisa Madhav Bhakta, the Officer-in-Charge of Patacharkuchi Police Station. Under her direction, the team not only apprehended a suspect but also seized the Bolero pickup truck bearing registration number AS 28C 7427, which was allegedly being used for transporting the stolen rice.

The arrested individual has been identified as Samir Uddin, a resident of Kapla Bari in Barpeta district. According to police sources, he is suspected to be part of a larger network that has been terrorizing the region by looting rice and paddy worth several lakhs of rupees from multiple rice mills across Bajali over the past few days.

Following the incident, mill owner Deepak Sharma has filed a formal complaint with the police.