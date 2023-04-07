Assam Police To Be "Zero Vacancy Force" Soon: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stressed that the state government is continuously working towards making Assam Police a "zero vacancy force" and equip it with the latest technological interventions to deal with modern-day crime.

CM Sarma was attending the passing out parade of the 178th batch of 1,715 successful recruit constables at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

He said, “The government is working to make Assam Police a zero vacancy force and equip it with the latest technological interventions to help the police force deal with modern-day crime."

"The state government in its bid to recruit fresh blood will appoint another 6,337 youth on May 11," he informed.

“The State government will also help the police forces with new technologies of forensic science to help them crack crimes,” he added.

The chief minister also congratulated the new recruits and asked them to use their power to help the weaker and underprivileged sections of society. He also asked them to be hard on the anti-social elements and work together in wiping out crimes and their manifestations in society.

Furthermore, CM Sarma said that the passing out ceremony and the uniform of the police are the symbols of truthfulness and courage and they should be true to the responsibility bestowed on them.

In a bid to enhance the humane face of the police, the chief minister also asked them to work to reduce the gap between the public and the police.

CM Sarma while paying his tributes to the supreme sacrifice of Assam police forces said the state is on the path of peace and progress because of the role played by the forces.

"Assam is on the path of peace because of the unstinted contribution of Assam Police personnel" he stressed.

"The Assam police have arrested 7723 persons in connection with 4646 drugs-related cases in the state. Police also arrested 173 persons in connection with 203 human trafficking cases and rescued 358 persons," the CM said.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, MLAs Bhaben Bharali, Biswajit Phukan, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, DGP GP Singh and a host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.