Assam Police to Levy Fines on Vehicles Using Black Nets on Windows

The police have warned people who use opaque black nets on their vehicle windows will be levied fines.
Assam Police on Tuesday have warned people who use black net instead of black tinting on vehicle windows.

The police have warned people who use opaque black nets on their vehicle windows will be levied fines.

They further said that these black nets are not same as Sunscreen and to avoid using it.

The state police taking to twitter warned, “Black is Black, no matter what! It has been observed that some people are using Black Net in place of Black Tinting on Vehicle Windows. We want to reiterate that use of Black Film or Black Net on Vehicles, both attract Fines. Opaque Black Net is not the same as a Sunscreen.”

