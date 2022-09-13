India To Replace Toll Plazas With Number Plate Reading Systems: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that the government is conducting pilot projects to replace toll plazas with automatic number plate recognition system, enabling the deduction of fees from the bank accounts of the vehicle owners.

Gadkari was speaking at the Mindmine Summit where he said that after the introduction of FASTags, toll income of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased by Rs 15,000 crore per year.

He said, “And now, we are going to launch automobile number plate technology (Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras) by which there will be no toll plazas,” without giving further details.

The average waiting time for vehicles at the toll plazas was eight minutes in 2018-19. With FASTags introduced during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the average waiting time for vehicles has come down to only 47 seconds.