Assam Police to Register Case Over Arms Training Camp by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal

Following the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal's training camp, where young men were reportedly taught to handle arms, including small guns, the Assam police have decided to take action.
They have directed the Darrang Police to register a case under relevant sections of the law and conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.
In a tweet, DGP Assam GP Singh wrote, "Reference Mangaldai video - SP
@Darrang_Police has been instructed to register a case under appropriate sections of law & investigate the matter and take lawful action."
The decision came after a video surfaced on social media, showing Bajrang Dal members allegedly practising arms training at a school in Mangaldoi.
It is to be noted that around 350 young men in Assam received training on handling arms, including small guns in Mornoi village in Darrang District.
The events have sparked debates and concerns regarding the use of firearms during training and public gatherings. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and adherence to regulations.