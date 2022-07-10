Nagaon: Man Arrested for Playing Role of Shiva in Street Play Released

Birinchi Bora, the man who was arrested for playing the role of Lord Shiva in a street play in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday has been released on Sunday.

It may be mentioned that Birinchi Bora and his co-actor Parishmita had dressed themselves up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati respectively to protest against the ruling Modi government for the steep rise in prices of essential commodities.

They rode a two-wheeler on the streets of Nagaon staging their protest displaying various issues faced by the people.

The actor, Birinchi Bora, was arrested by the Nagaon Sadar Police Station after Hindu groups such as Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJYM lodged complaints against the duo for hurting religious sentiments.

In the play, the vehicle stopped apparently because it ran out of fuel which was followed by the argument between Shiva and Parvati over the issue, where ‘Shiva’ starts to attack the Modi government over rising fuel prices and other issues.

However, a screenshot showing Birinchi accepting money to perform the act has gone viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and wrote, “I agree with you @NavroopSingh_that Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said. Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice.”