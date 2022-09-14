Assam: Police Van Carrying Undertrial Falls Off Bridge, Several Injured

A police van in Assam’s Goalpara district lost control and fell off a bridge on Wednesday morning, injuring several police personnel and an undertrial who were traveling in it.

The accident was reported from Dhudhnoi area of the district.

A total of six police personnel including women were in the van besides the undertrial who was picked up from Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills.

It is learned that the driver was sleep-deprived and had dozed off for a split second, leading to the accident.

All the injured were later admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. The police van, which fell into a pond, was also pulled out with the help of crane.