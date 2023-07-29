Assam Police Working With Tripura Govt to Combat Rohingya Infiltration: CM Sarma

The Assam Police is working with the Tripura Government to take necessary action against the alarming issue of infiltration of Rohingyas into the state.
This was stated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a press conference in Bongaigaon on Saturday.
Calling the situation a “threat to sovereignty”, the Assam Chief Minister said that there is a network of brokers who bring Rohingyas into Assam and rest of the country through Tripura.
CM Sarma said, “Rohingya infiltration is alarming. There is a network of brokers who bring Rohingyas into Tripura and from there they infiltrate into Assam and then the rest of the country. Assam Police is in Tripura now and are working with the Tripura government to take action against them.”
“Anyone who enters a country without a passport or visa is a ‘threat to sovereignty’. They are using Assam as a travel road and it is a threat to the country. Anybody who has entered the country illegally whether it is Rohingya or non-Rohingya, whether Hindu or Muslim is illegal and we cannot promote illegality,” he added.
Meanwhile, responding to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks, Tripura Police stated that they are determined to take necessary action against illegal migration.
Taking to Twitter, the Tripura Police wrote, “Tripura Police is strongly determined to take action against illegal migration, including Rohingya, in coordination with other agencies. This year, till June, a total 354 illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and border touts/facilitators, have been arrested by Tripura Police.”