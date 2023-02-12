Assam Police's Public Grievance Redressal Initiative to Start Tomorrow

Assam Police to start a special initiative for public grievance redressal related to police matters at the Assam Police Headquarters and all Superintendent of Police (SP) offices from Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Accordingly, on every working day, one responsible officer will remain present at respective offices from 11-30 am to 1-30 pm where the officer will interact with the people and attend to their grievances.

A detailed plan for grievance redressal has been chalked out.

To make the police more people-oriented and citizen-centric through this initiative, the Director General of the Police has sought people's cooperation.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) has directed all the SPs to keep a strict eye so that this initiative does not get derailed.

He also warned the offices that no lapses on their part will be tolerated.

