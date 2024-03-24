Assam Police's Safety Initiative Steers Holi Celebrations Towards Responsible Fun

As the festival of colors, Holi, approaches, Assam Police has taken a proactive stance towards ensuring the safety of its citizens. In a heartfelt message shared on social media platforms, Assam Police has urged everyone to embrace the joyous spirit of Holi while prioritizing safety and responsibility.
The message, accompanied by a vibrant video, encourages revelers to immerse themselves in the splash of colors but emphasizes the importance of maintaining respectful vibes throughout the celebrations. With a focus on road safety, the video underscores crucial reminders, including refraining from drunken driving, wearing helmets, fastening seat belts, and strictly adhering to traffic rules.
The video, resonating with viewers across various demographics, has quickly gone viral, garnering widespread attention and appreciation. Through this initiative, Assam Police aims to foster a culture of responsible celebration, ensuring that the festivities are not marred by preventable accidents or mishaps.
In the video, IGP Traffic, Assam Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta reiterated the significance of celebrating Holi with utmost caution, especially considering the potential risks associated with reckless behavior.
"The department is committed to maintaining law and order during the festive period, employing stringent measures to uphold public safety," said IGP Traffic Mahanta.
It may be mentioned that Assam Police's poignant safety message serves as a timely reminder for all citizens to prioritize their well-being and that of others while partaking in the colorful festivities. With unity and vigilance, everyone can contribute to making this Holi a laughter-filled and safe celebration for all.