Holi 2024: Holika Dahan, Puja Timings, and Traditional Rituals

With the vibrant and colorful Hindu festival of Holi just around the corner, preparations are underway for grand celebrations. Holi, also known as the "festival of colors" or "Dol Jatra" in various regions of India, is a time for people to come together with their loved ones and adorn each other with colors, spreading joy and happiness. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi falls in the Phalguna month, and people of all ages are eagerly anticipating the festivities.

Mark your calendars for Holi 2024, which is set to be observed on March 25th, as per official details. It's crucial to be aware of this significant date to partake in the celebrations with friends and family. Many individuals engage in prayers and visit temples on this auspicious day, embracing the spirit of forgiveness and cherishing the colorful moments in life.

Holi 2024 Date: Holika Dahan Schedule and Celebration Details

Holi celebrated as per the Hindu calendar, falls on the full moon day of the Falgun month.

In 2024, the festival of colors, Holi, will be joyously observed on Monday, March 25.

This auspicious occasion is anticipated to be celebrated with great enthusiasm across India.

Holi 2024 Celebration Guide: Dates and Timings

Holika Dahan:

- Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024

- Timings: 7:19 pm to 9:38 pm

Holi:

- Date: Monday, March 25, 2024

- Duration: Starting from March 24, 12:24 am to March 25, 2:59 am



Holi 2024: Traditional Festivities

For those eager to partake in the celebration, here are the key dates and puja timings to note for hosting prayers at home. Extend invitations to friends and family to join in, ushering in prosperity and happiness together.

The festival commences with Holika Dahan, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil with the lighting of bonfires. On Holi, the focus shifts to colorful revelry, as people joyously play with vibrant colors and water, spreading cheer and camaraderie.

Indulge in the spirit of Holi with traditional sweets and recipes, and consider hosting lunch gatherings to share the joy with loved ones. Set aside work commitments and immerse yourself in the festivities, creating cherished memories with those closest to you.

