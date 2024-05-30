Assam

Assam Police's Veerangana Commando Suspended for Promoting Online Gaming Apps

The suspension follows allegations that Kalita gained popularity on social media by promoting advertisements for an online gambling app through her YouTube channel.
A member of the Assam Police's Veerangana Commando force has been suspended for promoting an online gaming app on social media platforms.

The suspended Veerangana Commando has been identified as Papari Kalita.

The suspension follows allegations that Kalita gained popularity on social media by promoting advertisements for an online gambling app through her YouTube channel.

The order issued by the home department read, "Papari Kalita of this unit is placed under suspension w.e.f.- on account of promoting Gaming Apps like "Rummy" on social media platform which makes her unbecoming a member of the discipline Police force."

This incident raises concerns on the ethical implications and its influence on the public.

