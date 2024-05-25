Assam DGP Revokes Suspension of Policemen in Lakhimpur Custodial Death Case; Stone Pelting Arrests Made

The Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has revoked the suspension orders of three policemen, including In-charge Dipankar Changmai, as well as constables Boiram Deori and Anil Borah, pertaining to the recent death in police custody at Khelmati police outpost in Lakhimpur district.
The deceased detainee, identified as Arsabh Ali (42) from Lakhimpur's South Chandmari locality, passed away inside the Khelmati Police Station, triggering widespread outrage among locals. Initial post-mortem reports suggest that the death was likely due to pre-existing coronary disease.
In response, the DGP directed the District Superintendent of Police in Lakhimpur to withdraw the suspension orders while ensuring that a detailed inquiry and necessary follow-up actions are undertaken.
Additionally, an incident of stone pelting occurred at the Khelmati police outpost on May 23, 2024. Fifteen individuals, including Jahangir Ali, Md. Malek Ali, Md. Monirul Islam, Md. Sahjahan Alom, Md. Soni Ahmed, Md. Papu Khan, Md. Mubarak Ali, Md. Mojibur Rahman, Md. Ajijur Rahman, Md. Kashem Ali, Md. Baharul Islam, Anarul alias Anar Islam, and Syed Mafujur Rahman, along with two minors, have been arrested based on collected evidence, including CCTV footage.
Moreover, materials suggestive of arson were recovered and seized during subsequent searches. Law enforcement authorities assure that appropriate legal actions are being pursued in response to these developments.