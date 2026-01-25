Assam Political Leaders to Hoist Tricolor on R-Day | Check List

The Assam government has announced the list of ministers and senior dignitaries who will unfurl the National Flag at district and Co-District headquarters across the state on the occasion of Republic Day 2026.

According to an official notification issued with the approval of the competent authority, several cabinet ministers, Chief Executive Members (CEMs) and the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly have been assigned different districts and co-districts for the ceremonial flag-hoisting on January 26.

Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass will unfurl the Tricolour in Bajali, while Agriculture Minister Atul Bora will hoist the flag in Jorhat. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta has been assigned Tinsukia, and Handloom and Textile Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma will preside over the celebrations in Chirang.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will unfurl the National Flag in Kamrup, while Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu will do so in Dhemaji. Health Minister Ashok Singhal has been assigned Sonitpur, and Cooperation Minister Jogen Mohan will attend the Republic Day programme in Mahmora co-district.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will unfurl the Tricolour in Golaghat, while Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika will hoist the flag in Jagiroad co-district. Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora has been allotted Tingkhang co-district, and Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah will be present in Nalbari.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa will attend the celebrations in Nagaon, while Power Minister Prasanta Phukan will unfurl the flag in North Lakhimpur. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kaushik Rai has been assigned Silchar, and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul will hoist the flag in Sribhumi.

Labour Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala will unfurl the National Flag in Doomdooma co-district, while Welfare of Bodoland Minister Charan Boro will attend the programme in Bongaigaon.

Among autonomous council leaders, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), will unfurl the flag in Diphu. Hagrama Mohilary, CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), has been assigned Kokrajhar, while BTC Deputy CEM Rihon Daimary will attend the celebrations in Udalguri.

Debolal Gorlosa, CEM of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), will hoist the flag in Haflong, and Tankeshwar Rabha, CEM of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), will unfurl the Tricolour in Dudhnoi co-district.

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin will unfurl the National Flag in Sivasagar.

The notification further stated that in districts, co-districts and sub-divisional headquarters not covered in the list, the District Commissioners, Co-district Commissioners or Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) will unfurl the National Flag as per protocol.

