Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets: How to Book Offline, Prices, Dates, and Live Streaming Details

As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal, and Beating the Retreat Ceremony are now open. Citizens can book tickets both online and offline, with offline counters available at multiple locations across New Delhi.
Here is a complete guide on how to book Republic Day 2026 tickets offline, along with prices, venues, timings, chief guest details, and where to watch the parade live.
How to Book Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets Offline
For those who prefer offline booking, tickets can be purchased from designated physical counters in Delhi. Buyers must present an original photo ID card at the time of purchase.
Accepted ID Proofs for Offline Ticket Booking
Aadhaar Card
Voter ID
Driving Licence
PAN Card
Passport
ID card issued by the Central or State Government
The same photo ID must be carried while attending:
Republic Day Parade
Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal
Beating the Retreat Ceremony
Offline Ticket Counter Locations, Dates, and Timings
Tickets are available at the following six locations from January 5 to January 14, 2026.
Ticket sales start daily at 9 AM and continue until the daily quota is exhausted.
Republic Day 2026 Ticket Prices
The ticket prices are kept affordable to allow maximum public participation.
Republic Day Parade: ₹20 to ₹100
Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal: ₹20
Beating the Retreat Ceremony: Included as per category
Important Dates for Republic Day Events 2026
Republic Day Parade: January 26, 2026
Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal: January 28, 2026
Beating the Retreat Ceremony: January 29, 2026
Last Date to Buy Tickets: January 14, 2026
Who Is the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2026?
In a historic diplomatic first, two senior European Union leaders will attend India’s Republic Day celebrations together.
Republic Day 2026 Chief Guests
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
António Costa, President of the European Council
Why This Is Significant
Their joint presence highlights strengthening EU-India relations, with expectations around enhanced trade cooperation and progress toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Where Is the Republic Day Parade Held?
The Republic Day Parade takes place at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi.
Parade Route
Starts from Rashtrapati Bhavan
Proceeds along Kartavya Path
Passes India Gate
Concludes near the Red Fort
Republic Day Parade 2026 Timings
The parade is expected to follow its traditional schedule.
Start Time: Around 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM
Duration: Approximately 90 to 120 minutes
Key Ceremonial Highlights
Prime Minister’s visit to the National War Memorial
Unfurling of the National Flag
National Anthem
Parade contingents and cultural tableaus
Indian Air Force flypast around noon
How to Watch the Republic Day Parade Without a Ticket
Entry into seated enclosures at Kartavya Path isnot permitted without a valid ticket due to strict security protocols. However, the parade can still be watched live through multiple platforms.
Where to Watch Republic Day Parade 2026 Live
Doordarshan (DD National) – live TV broadcast with expert commentary
Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube Channel
Doordarshan YouTube Channel
Aamantran Portal
Major national news channels and their digital platforms
Online Ticket Booking Option
For those who prefer digital booking, tickets are available through the official portal:
Aamantran Website:www.aamantran.mod.gov.in
With limited seating and high demand, citizens are advised to book Republic Day 2026 tickets early, whether online or offline. The celebrations promise a grand display of India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and diplomatic outreach, making it one of the most anticipated national events of the year.
