National

Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets: How to Book Offline, Prices, Dates, and Live Streaming Details

Republic Day 2026 ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal, and Beating the Retreat ceremony are open from January 5 to January 14, 2026.

PratidinTime News Desk
Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets

As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal, and Beating the Retreat Ceremony are now open. Citizens can book tickets both online and offline, with offline counters available at multiple locations across New Delhi.

Here is a complete guide on how to book Republic Day 2026 tickets offline, along with prices, venues, timings, chief guest details, and where to watch the parade live.

How to Book Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets Offline

For those who prefer offline booking, tickets can be purchased from designated physical counters in Delhi. Buyers must present an original photo ID card at the time of purchase.

Accepted ID Proofs for Offline Ticket Booking

  • Aadhaar Card

  • Voter ID

  • Driving Licence

  • PAN Card

  • Passport

  • ID card issued by the Central or State Government

The same photo ID must be carried while attending:

  • Republic Day Parade

  • Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal

  • Beating the Retreat Ceremony

Offline Ticket Counter Locations, Dates, and Timings

Tickets are available at the following six locations from January 5 to January 14, 2026.

Ticket sales start daily at 9 AM and continue until the daily quota is exhausted.

Republic Day 2026 Ticket Prices

The ticket prices are kept affordable to allow maximum public participation.

  • Republic Day Parade: ₹20 to ₹100

  • Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal: ₹20

  • Beating the Retreat Ceremony: Included as per category

Important Dates for Republic Day Events 2026

  • Republic Day Parade: January 26, 2026

  • Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal: January 28, 2026

  • Beating the Retreat Ceremony: January 29, 2026

  • Last Date to Buy Tickets: January 14, 2026

Who Is the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2026?

In a historic diplomatic first, two senior European Union leaders will attend India’s Republic Day celebrations together.

Republic Day 2026 Chief Guests

  • Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

  • António Costa, President of the European Council

Why This Is Significant

Their joint presence highlights strengthening EU-India relations, with expectations around enhanced trade cooperation and progress toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Where Is the Republic Day Parade Held?

The Republic Day Parade takes place at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi.

Parade Route

  • Starts from Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • Proceeds along Kartavya Path

  • Passes India Gate

  • Concludes near the Red Fort

Republic Day Parade 2026 Timings

The parade is expected to follow its traditional schedule.

  • Start Time: Around 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM

  • Duration: Approximately 90 to 120 minutes

Key Ceremonial Highlights

  • Prime Minister’s visit to the National War Memorial

  • Unfurling of the National Flag

  • National Anthem

  • Parade contingents and cultural tableaus

  • Indian Air Force flypast around noon

How to Watch the Republic Day Parade Without a Ticket

Entry into seated enclosures at Kartavya Path isnot permitted without a valid ticket due to strict security protocols. However, the parade can still be watched live through multiple platforms.

Where to Watch Republic Day Parade 2026 Live

  • Doordarshan (DD National) – live TV broadcast with expert commentary

  • Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube Channel

  • Doordarshan YouTube Channel

  • Aamantran Portal

  • Major national news channels and their digital platforms

Online Ticket Booking Option

For those who prefer digital booking, tickets are available through the official portal:

With limited seating and high demand, citizens are advised to book Republic Day 2026 tickets early, whether online or offline. The celebrations promise a grand display of India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and diplomatic outreach, making it one of the most anticipated national events of the year.

