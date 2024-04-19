LS Polls: 20 Legislators' Abstention Leaves Polling Booths Vacant in Nagaland

In a remarkable demonstration of protest and solidarity, 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland have opted to refrain from participating in the ongoing elections. This decision has resulted in an unusually quiet polling atmosphere across the region's six districts.
Despite significant voter populations in districts such as Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphre, Noklak, and Shamator, not a single vote has been cast by noon. According to Hongnao Konyak, the vice president of the Konyak union, all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) remain untouched, indicating the absence of voter activity.
The legislators' choice follows an earnest plea from the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO), urging them to respect the populace's decision to abstain from voting. In a letter to the lawmakers, the ENPO expressed confidence that they would honor the collective will of Eastern Nagaland's people and refrain from participating in the electoral process.
The ENPO highlighting the seriousness of the matter, warned that any attempt by the legislators to vote could provoke public unrest. The organization stressed that the lawmakers' abstention represents the unified stance of the community, reflecting their longstanding grievances regarding governmental neglect and disregard for the region's welfare and aspirations.
Polling stations across Mon and other areas in Eastern Nagaland remain deserted, with no signs of voter engagement, as the legislators uphold their commitment to remain indoors during the polling period.
This unprecedented display of collective action underscores the deep-seated dissatisfaction and disillusionment among Eastern Nagaland's residents, amplifying their demands for fair treatment and development.