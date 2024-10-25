Assam: Poll Violence in Samaguri Claims BJP Member's Life

Notably, on Thursday, an incident of poll violence in Samaguri allegedly by workers of the ruling BJP targeted media workers leaving at least 15 wounded. The incident occurred while Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, was returning after filing his nomination.

As Hussain's camp passed by a BJP gathering near the Samaguri main highway, they were allegedly attacked by the BJP workers who initially surrounded them and started sloganeering. Media workers around, including Pratidin Time's Samaguri correspondent Nayanmoni Saikia, flocked to record visuals when they were targeted.

In the ensuing violence between Congress and BJP workers, several including at least 15 media workers sustained injuries. Numerous vehicles at the scene were also damaged.