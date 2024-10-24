Assam: 15 Journalists Injured In Samaguri As BJP, Congress Clash

As Samaguri in Assam's Nagaon district awaits by-polls next month, an incident of poll violence allegedly by workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted media workers leaving at least 15 wounded on Thursday. The incident occurred while Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, was returning after filing his nomination.
As Hussain's camp passed by a BJP gathering near the Samaguri main highway, they were allegedly attacked by the BJP workers who initially surrounded them and started sloganeering. Media workers around, including Pratidin Time's Samaguri correspondent Nayanmoni Saikia, flocked to record visuals when they were targeted. Saikia's mobile phone, which he used to record the incident, was snatched and destroyed.
In the ensuing violence between Congress and BJP workers, several including at least 15 media workers sustained injuries. Numerous vehicles at the scene were also damaged. As per reports, the entire incident played out in front of the police. However, no immediate action was taken by them. Later, the media persons protested the incident in front of Samaguri police station.
Meanwhile, Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has assured that the culprits will be arrested by this night, saying that strict action will be taken against them.
This comes in the wake of a violent clash in Assam's Nagaon earlier this month, where a Congress rally was allegedly attacked by BJP "goons". The state Congress unit wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar about the matter accusing the police of colluding with the ruling party, calling it "detrimental to the free and fair election".
Alleging partisanship on the part of Nagaon superintendent of police Swapneel Deka, along with the officers in charge Sanjib Kumar Roy and Biku Barman of Rupahi and Khatowal police stations, respectively, the party demanded their transfer stating that no action was taken since the FIR had been filed on October 15.
In a related development, a Public Works Department (PWD) employee was allegedly attacked by BJP "goons" who vandalized his vehicle. Kishor Kumar Nath, the victim, has since filed an FIR at Samaguri police station.