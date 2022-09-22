Assam: Portable Device ‘SAANS’ to be Used to Stop Neonatal Deaths

Following the success of a pilot project to reduce neonatal mortality with a special equipment 'SAANS', the Assam government has decided to use the air pressure machine developed by a Bangalore-based start-up across its hospitals, officials said on Thursday.

'SAANS' is a portable neonatal Continuous Positive Air Pressure (CPAP) system that can provide lifesaving breathing support to infants in hospital settings as well as during travel.

A senior official of the start-up InnAccel Technologies claimed that the machine was used with some babies at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital as a pilot project and demonstrated "excellent results", reported PTI.

"Following this, more than 50 SAANS devices have been deployed across medical colleges in Assam to date with more deployments underway to district hospitals," he told PTI.

For development of the machine, InnAccel Technologies, incubated at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), joined hands with the SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility to strengthen respiratory support for new borns and pediatric populations in Assam.