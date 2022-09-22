PFI Regional Secy Aminul Haque Among Those Arrested By NIA From Assam

Amid nationwide raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday.

According to reports, raids were carried out at around 3 am past midnight at House number 26 at Friends Path in the Hatigaon area at the residence of PFI leader and North East Regional Secretary Aminul Haque.

NIA has taken the PFI leader into custody in connection with terror funding, organizing training camps, and radicalizing people join proscribed organizations.

Haque had reportedly been detained several times in the past for questioning. He had been resigning here with his wife and two children for the past five years as a tenant.

The landlord of the house has been identified as Mahrum Ali.

Moreover, another PFI leader identified as Farhad Ali Ahmed was arrested from Dispur.