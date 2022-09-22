PFI Regional Secy Aminul Haque Among Those Arrested By NIA From Assam

Amid nationwide raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday.
According to reports, raids were carried out at around 3 am past midnight at House number 26 at Friends Path in the Hatigaon area at the residence of PFI leader and North East Regional Secretary Aminul Haque.
NIA has taken the PFI leader into custody in connection with terror funding, organizing training camps, and radicalizing people join proscribed organizations.
Haque had reportedly been detained several times in the past for questioning. He had been resigning here with his wife and two children for the past five years as a tenant.
The landlord of the house has been identified as Mahrum Ali.
Moreover, another PFI leader identified as Farhad Ali Ahmed was arrested from Dispur.
Rabiul Hussain from Boko's Nagarbera, Hafiz Rafiqul Islam and Bashir Ahmed from Padumpara and Nazrul Islam Bhuyan were among those taken into custody during massive raids.
Meanwhile, all of those detained by the central probing agency from Assam having connections with PFI have been taken to the Special Branch of the Assam Police where they are under interrogation.
Reports state that they are being questioned separately by the Assam Police and NIA there.
Allegations of organizing funds from outside India to finance terror operations in the country have been leveled against them.
Officials will also look into any links to proscribed outfits and Jihadi organizations. Top cops from several districts of the state are presently at the SB headquarters to question those held.