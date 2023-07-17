Assam: Post of “Deputy Commissioner” Re-Designated as “District Commissioner”

In a major development, the Assam Government has re-designated the post of “Deputy Commissioner” as “District Commissioner” with immediate effect.
This was stated in an order issued by the general administration department of the Assam Government.
The order read, “For administrative expediency and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to re-designate the post of “Deputy Commissioner” as “District Commissioner” with immediate effect.”
As per reports, the abbreviation 'DC' will remain the same, however, the responsibilities vested on the position will be expanded. The re-designation will grant DCs the authority to transfer both gazetted and non-gazetted officers within their respective districts.