Assam: Post of “Deputy Commissioner” Re-Designated as “District Commissioner”

The order read, "For administrative expediency and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to re-designate the post of "Deputy Commissioner" as "District Commissioner" with immediate effect."
In a major development, the Assam Government has re-designated the post of “Deputy Commissioner” as “District Commissioner” with immediate effect.

This was stated in an order issued by the general administration department of the Assam Government.

The order read, “For administrative expediency and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to re-designate the post of “Deputy Commissioner” as “District Commissioner” with immediate effect.”

The offcial order

As per reports, the abbreviation 'DC' will remain the same, however, the responsibilities vested on the position will be expanded. The re-designation will grant DCs the authority to transfer both gazetted and non-gazetted officers within their respective districts.

