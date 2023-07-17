Instead of Debating, Bring Back Work Culture: Assam CM on 'Miya' Row

Following the ongoing controversy over his remark on the 'Miya' community, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday appealed that instead of debating on the matter, Assamese youths need to bring back the work culture.
Speaking to the reporters after the Tiffin meeting in Amingaon, CM Sarma said, “We need to accept that work culture of the Assamese community is slowly diminishing for which a particular community has started to have a hold on the financial conditions of the state. Instead of feeling envious, we need to compete with them.”
“Lower Assam especially Guwahati is dependent on Kharupetia for vegetables, however, news reports on various newspapers and channels are suggesting that excessive fertilizers are used in these vegetables. As a result of this, we are infected with diseases related to liver, kidney. Even after being aware of the matter, the Assamese youths refuse to grow their own vegetable in their backyard,” he said.
“They are continuously complaining about the vegetables for the excessive use of fertilizers and price hike and yet they consume it as there is no other way except farming,” the chief minister added.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma appealed for creating awareness in this regard to all irrespective of party or organization.